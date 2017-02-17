Legal Aid Society Hosts Event At PBIEC

On Saturday, Jan. 28, more than 175 friends and supporters of the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County gathered at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington to enjoy an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a spectacular show jumping competition.

The evening benefited Legal Aid’s annual Pro Bono Recognition Evening to be held Saturday, June 3, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The theme of this year’s gala will be “Paris” and will honor 12 attorneys, one mediator and three law firms whose pro bono contributions in 2016 were truly extraordinary.

Hosts for the night were Karen and Neil Anthony, Sherry and Jon Derrevere, Nicole Hessen Hammack, Liz and Ron Herman, Pamela Linden, Michelle and John McGovern, Cynthia and Michael Napoleone, Pamela and Michael Pike, Jennifer and Adam Rabin, Moria Rozenson and Al Malefatto, Sarah and Alan Shullman, and Janet and Steven Teebagy.

Guests donated more than 125 gifts, which will be auctioned at the June 3 event. A gift of $10,000 was pledged by Equestrian Sport Productions’ Mark and Katherine Bellissimo to Legal Aid.

ABOVE: Wellington Vice Mayor John McGovern, Liz Herman, Mark Bellissimo, and Sarah and Alan Shullman.

