Letter: PBC Courts Host Free Public Workshops

Navigating the court system is not always an easy task. It can be confusing and time consuming. That is why I have long been an advocate for creating resources that help people understand and exercise their rights in court. To better serve customers, our award-winning Self-Service Centers provide the public with the tools and resources necessary to represent themselves in court.

Because of this, my office is holding free public workshops on the first Wednesday of each month, so residents can learn how to “do-it-yourself” when it comes to evictions, divorce, small claims, sealing and expunging of records, and more. The workshops are held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the main courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach with a different topic discussed at each session.

Our Self-Service Centers are a tremendous resource and provide a number of other helpful services for the public, including free access to computers; low-cost notary, copy and fax services; a video relay system to assist hearing-impaired customers; and, community resource referrals for legal, mediation, counseling, and elder and social services. Affordable attorney consultations are also available.

The centers serve roughly 28,000 customers a year, and are located at the Main Courthouse in West Palm Beach and our branch locations in Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Belle Glade.

To ensure a seat at one of our upcoming workshops, please register online at www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/selfservicecenter. I look forward to your participation and hope that you will take advantage to learn more about our Self-Service Centers, including the different types of forms available, by visiting us online.

Sharon R. Bock, Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County

