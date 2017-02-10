haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Letter: SR 7’s Extension To Northlake

By at February 10, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

The State Road 7 extension was part of the deal that was cut when the Ibis Golf & Country club was conceived and approved by local and state agencies more than 20 years ago and has since been completed. Some of the biggest push back on the SR 7 extension came from Ibis homeowners who loved the concept of the SR 7 extension to get the community they wanted, but then subsequently decided to fight it under the tried-and-true cover of NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard).

It’s great to finally learn that the SR 7 extension is close at hand and will go through for the benefit of the masses and do so without meaningful detrimental effects, except maybe to the egos of some Ibis homeowners.

As it relates to the SR 7 extension and NIMBY, I hope the Royal Palm Beach leaders will revisit the Madrid Street connection to SR 7 from parallel-running La Mancha Ave. This section of La Mancha was improved for the purpose of connecting to SR 7. If it wasn’t for a handful of NIMBY residents and some politicians pandering to voters, many RPB residents would be enjoying shorter trips to and from our community, as would those emergency services serving we depend on. Opening Madrid Street to SR 7 as was originally intended would save many residents travel time, gas money and real stress, which is the greater good that should be considered over NIMBY.

Peter ReJune, Royal Palm Beach

Letters

