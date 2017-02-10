Letter: SR 7’s Extension To Northlake

The State Road 7 extension was part of the deal that was cut when the Ibis Golf & Country club was conceived and approved by local and state agencies more than 20 years ago and has since been completed. Some of the biggest push back on the SR 7 extension came from Ibis homeowners who loved the concept of the SR 7 extension to get the community they wanted, but then subsequently decided to fight it under the tried-and-true cover of NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard).

It’s great to finally learn that the SR 7 extension is close at hand and will go through for the benefit of the masses and do so without meaningful detrimental effects, except maybe to the egos of some Ibis homeowners.

As it relates to the SR 7 extension and NIMBY, I hope the Royal Palm Beach leaders will revisit the Madrid Street connection to SR 7 from parallel-running La Mancha Ave. This section of La Mancha was improved for the purpose of connecting to SR 7. If it wasn’t for a handful of NIMBY residents and some politicians pandering to voters, many RPB residents would be enjoying shorter trips to and from our community, as would those emergency services serving we depend on. Opening Madrid Street to SR 7 as was originally intended would save many residents travel time, gas money and real stress, which is the greater good that should be considered over NIMBY.

Peter ReJune, Royal Palm Beach

Letters