Local ABWA Chapter To Meet On March 8

The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet Wednesday, March 8 at the PGA Boulevard Embassy Suites Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens.

Networking takes place from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25, and guests are welcome.

The topic of the March program is “Refuse to be a Victim.” The March speaker is Robert R. Boike, who retired from the West Palm Beach Fire-Rescue Department after 28 years of service as administrative assistant fire chief.

Currently, Boike is a senior consultant with All Hands Consulting, working in the areas of emergency management planning, training and exercise development. He is also an armed security officer with Allied Universal Security Services and a volunteer NRA instructor with Deadeye Academy (previously HomeSafety Academy) for “Refuse to be a Victim” classes.

Join the group for an engaging presentation to learn the single most important step toward ensuring your safety, tips and techniques you need to be alerted to dangerous situations and how to avoid becoming a victim.

To make reservations, or get more information, contact Sam Markwell at (561) 644 2384 or Sally Ott at (561) 373-8727.

ABOVE: Robert R. Boike

