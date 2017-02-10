Master Class Series At DAC

The Dance Arts Conservatory Center for the Performing Arts Master Class Series will take place Feb. 12, March 12 and April 2, led by Michael Taylor, Samantha Wilhelm and Gaynelle Gosselin. Master classes are open to the public for intermediate/advanced level dancers ages 9 years old and older. Admission is $135 for all three workshops or $50 per class. Call (561) 296-1800 or e-mail info@danceartsconservatory.com for more information.

Briefs