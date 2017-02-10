New AT&T Authorized Retailer Store Opens In Suburban Lake Worth

AT&T has opened a new authorized retailer store in suburban Lake Worth to meet the growing needs of its customers. The new store is in the Shoppes at Mission Lakes at 5940 S. State Road 7. Let’s Go Wireless owns and operates the store.

The store is nearly 1,900 square feet in size. It brings the latest devices, accessories and services from AT&T.

With this new opening, there are now 29 AT&T authorized retailer stores in Palm Beach County. There are also 11 AT&T-owned stores in the county.

“We’re expanding our retail presence to better serve our customers,” said Cristy Swink, AT&T Florida vice president and general manager. “Convenient locations are key when it comes to shopping.”

The new store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

ABOVE: Let’s Go Wireless Co. operates the newest AT&T retail store in Palm Beach County.

