New CAFCI Officers Sworn In At A Ceremony In Royal Palm Beach

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the CAFCI 2017 board of directors was sworn in by former County Commissioner Jess Santamaria. The proceedings were led by Dr. Cedric Lynch. Congratulations and greetings from the Village of Royal Palm beach were conveyed by Vice Mayor Jeff Hmara. Votes of thanks were given by Samuel Baxter to the members of the nominating committee.

ABOVE: (L-R) Recording Secretary Alvin Nembhard, Director Winsom Martin, Director Pamela Fraser, Corresponding Secretary Carolyn Hmara, Director Charmaine Henry, Treasurer Barbara Walker, Second Vice President Genieve White, First Vice President Rhonda Ferrin-Davis and President Dennis Wright, and Dr. Cedric Lynch at the podium.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People