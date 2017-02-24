New Horizons Takes Part In Art Contest

New Horizons Elementary school recently participated in a chalk drawing competition at the Great Charity Challenge at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. The theme of the chalk drawing was “Animated Characters Showing Philanthropy.” New Horizons was represented by art teacher Katie Neathery and fifth-grade students Isel Neira, Joonas Martin, Jerica Johnson, Joaquin Rodas and Bailee Simmers. The team. shown above, created a drawing depicting the Incredible Hulk offering Cinderella’s slipper to her as she gives him a flower.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools