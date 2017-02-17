Nine Oxbridge Academy Athletes Sign On National Signing Day

On Feb. 1, nine seniors at the Oxbridge Academy signed commitment letters to play their sports at the collegiate level.

Six members of the varsity football team signed commitment letters, including Traivon Leonard for Auburn University, Tyler Williams for Wake Forest, Robert Holmes for the University of Connecticut, Darnell Robinson for Yale University, Damon Daniel for Valdosta State University and Simeon Phillips for Keiser University.

Two Oxbridge seniors also signed commitment letters to play women’s soccer at the collegiate level: Jordan Schaefer, playing for the University of Maryland; and Madelyn Hendry signing with the University of Jacksonville. Alec-Michael Petrizzi signed with the University of Louisville to play men’s soccer.

Traivon Leonard of West Palm Beach is a four-year varsity letter winner in football and a three-year varsity letter winner in basketball. He finished his career second in school history with 10 interceptions.

Tyler Williams of West Palm Beach is a three-year varsity letter winner in football and was named the Lou Groza Award Palm Beach County Player of the Year. He was named to the 2016 First Team All State Defensive Line and holds the record for the third highest number of sacks in school history.

Robert Holmes of Riviera Beach is a four-year varsity letter winner in football and anchored an offensive line that rushed for 2,527 yards, including rushing for more than 300 yards in a game three times this season.

Darnell Robinson of Boynton Beach is a four-year varsity letter winner in football and anchored a defensive unit that recorded four shutouts this season and held opponents to 8.9 points per game.

Damon Daniel of Lake Worth is a three-year varsity letter winner in football and a one-year varsity letter winner in track. He was the 2016 district champion in shot put and is a versatile defensive player who played both in the defensive secondary and at the linebacker position.

Simeon Phillips of West Palm Beach is a two-year varsity letter winner in football and two-year varsity letter winner in track. He anchored a dominating defensive line that held the opposition to less than 100 yards rushing 10 times this past season.

Jordan Schaefer of Royal Palm Beach is a three-year varsity letter winner in soccer and all-time leader in school history with 22 assists, tying the school record with nine assists in a single season. She is also ranked third in school history with 41 career goals.

Alec-Michael Petrizzi of Wellington is a three-year varsity letter winner in soccer and led the team in the 2015-16 season with 22 goals and nine assists. He is also the all-time leader in school history with 40 career goals and 33 assists, setting a school record 22 goals scored in 2015-16 and a school record of 114 career points.

Madelyn Hendry of Wellington has been injured the past two seasons and unable to play for Oxbridge but looks forward to her collegiate soccer career.

