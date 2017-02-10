NRI Institute Graduates 10 New Nurses

The NRI Institute of Health Sciences held a graduation ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. At the ceremony, 10 nursing students graduated with an associate of science in nursing degree. Royal Palm Beach Vice Mayor Jeff Hmara addressed the graduates as the guest speaker. The NRI Institute is located at 500 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach. For more info., visit www.nriinstitute.edu.

