Opera, Chorale Team Up For Feb. 9 Concert

By at February 3, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Palm Beach Opera is collaborating with the Ebony Chorale of the Palm Beaches for “Crossings: Two Traditions, One Musical Heritage.” This concert event tells the story of opera and the traditional African-American spiritual. It will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Duncan Theatre at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth. The concert will uncover the musical threads that connect the traditional African-American spiritual to opera, showcasing significant moments in both musical worlds and bringing together communities through song. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call (561) 833-7888 or visit www.crossingsconcert.org.

Briefs

