Oxbridge Academy Equestrian Team Advances To Regionals

The Oxbridge Academy equestrian team has advanced to regionals in equestrian competition, based on its performance at a competition hosted by the West Palm Beach private school Jan. 7. The Interscholastic Equestrian Association regional competition is scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Plantation Equestrian Center.

The Oxbridge Academy is in the third year of its equestrian program and its second year of competing. Equestrian team members include Lilli Markel of Jupiter, Alex Robbins of Ocean Ridge, Taylor Jones of Jupiter, Morgan McClure of Lake Clarke Shores, Reese Matthews of Jupiter, Paige Adams of West Palm Beach, Lexi Smylie of Jupiter, Julia Doherty of Jupiter and Liana Gavidia of Jupiter.

Two of Oxbridge’s senior riders, Doherty and Adams, will be riding at the collegiate level next year, with Doherty competing for Boston College and Adams riding for Vanderbilt. The Oxbridge equestrian trainers are Heidi and Steve Lengyel of Wall Street Farm. Oxbridge is one of only two private schools in the area with an equestrian team.

The Oxbridge Academy is located at 3151 N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach. For more info., visit www.oapb.org or call (561) 972-9600.

ABOVE: (L-R) Lilli Markel, Alex Robbins, Taylor Jones, Morgan McClure, Reese Matthews, Paige Adams, Lexi Smylie and Julia Doherty. Not pictured: Liana Gavidia.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports