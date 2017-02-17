Paint And Wine Party at Wellington National

Karen Cavanagh and Dusty Art Live, a mobile painting party company, hosted a paint and wine party benefit for the Wellington Community Foundation on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Wellington National Golf & Equestrian Club. Guests chose various pre-drawn subjects on canvas and painted them. The money raised will be used for programs that support Wellington children and seniors. For more info., visit www.wellingtoncommunityfoundation.org.

