Paragon Movie Theater To Celebrate Grand Opening This Weekend

When Florida-based Paragon Entertainment celebrates the grand opening of its newest movie theater from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Paragon Wellington 10 in the Mall at Wellington Green, it will also open the doors of its newly launched restaurant concept located adjacent to the theater, Cask + Shaker Craft Bar and Kitchen.

The theater’s state-of-the-art amenities include electric leather recliners with footrests in every auditorium, a Dolby Atmos Extreme Theater featuring immersive sound and a Clarus wall-to-wall 65-foot screen with 4K digital projection. Guests can purchase beer and wine at the concession, or a meal with drinks from the full bar at Cask + Shaker, all of which can be enjoyed in the comfort of an electric recliner while watching a movie.

Grand opening festivities include:

• Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.: An exclusive meet-and-greet with Batman.

• Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.: An interactive Lego experience with Bricks 4 Kidz.

• Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.: A sensory friendly screening of The Lego Batman Movie.

The first 100 children on both Saturday and Sunday will receive a free Batman mask. The fun is free, but movie tickets are sold separately and can be purchased at www.paragontheaters.com or at the box office.

In addition, guests will have the opportunity to help raise money for the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club by way of participating in a gift basket raffle valued at $500, or by purchasing theater concessions throughout the weekend. Raffle tickets are $2 for one, $5 for three or $10 for seven, and $10 donations receive a free Paragon Theaters popcorn voucher. All raffle proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club, along with a percentage of grand opening weekend concession sales.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Boys & Girls Club to help raise funds for their organization alongside the grand opening of Paragon Wellington and Cask + Shaker,” said Michael Whalen, CEO of Paragon Theaters. “Giving back has always been a cornerstone of our company, and we look forward to helping many more charities in the area with fundraisers now that we are officially open for business.”

Cask + Shaker features classic favorites with an all-new twist in a great gastropub setting. Meals are prepared with care, passion and innovation, using high quality ingredients each step of the way. The food menu is matched by an outstanding selection of beers, wines and alcoholic beverages. Guests can enjoy a world-class cocktail or discover the best South Florida brews with 30 locally sourced beers available on tap.

Guests can dine indoors, or in the open-air bar and patio. Cask + Shaker’s convenient location also lets guest easily pick up carryout orders to enjoy while watching a movie. “Timeless, heart-warming, delicious. These are the things we love about great food with a special flair,” said James Herd, COO of Paragon Theaters.

Learn more about Paragon Theaters at www.paragontheaters.com.

