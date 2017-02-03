PBC Human Rights Council Holds Annual Winter Fête In Wellington

The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council held its annual Winter Fête fundraising event, hosted by Mason Phelps Jr. and Ron Neal at their Palm Beach Polo & Country Club home in Wellington, on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event featured “Palm Beach chic” attire, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and entertainment. The PBCHRC is dedicated to ending discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, and promotes equality through education, advocacy, direct action, impact litigation and community outreach. For more info., visit www.pbchrc.org.

ABOVE: David Hofmann, Todd Jenard, Kalin Payne, Mason Phelps Jr., Ron Neal and Andrew Tripp.

