PBCHS Debate Team Brings Home Awards

Forty members of the Palm Beach Central High School Debate Team traveled to Olympic Heights High School recently to compete against 400 students from 20 other schools in eight different events. The following PBCHS debaters brought home trophies: Marlana Lawrence and Joevante Jean for first place in Two-Person Acting, and Gillian Gouveia and Briana Garcon for sixth place in Two-Person Acting. Congratulations to the debate team and their coach, Daryl Hall.

