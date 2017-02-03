PBCHS SGA Finishes Well At District Rally

The Palm Beach Central High School Student Government Association (SGA) competed in a District Rally on Jan. 21 at Park Vista High School against 16 schools. The Broncos brought home the following awards: first place in Hall of Ideas; second place for “Thanks for all you do,” Faculty and Staff Project; third place for “Once a leader always a leader,” Membership Motivation Project; third place for “A Lasting Friendship,” State Project; and third place for Scrapbook. Shown above are: (front row) Gabby Graydon, Jessica Elpedes, Aubrey Jensen, Kayla Winterfeldt, Rachel Berman and Emma Grad; and (back row) Alexandra Fonseca, Alexis Woyteck, Isabella Hopkins, Olivia Kennell and Amanda Carr.

