PBCHS Students Present Human Dignity Project

Students from Palm Beach Central High School were invited by InSight Through Education to present a project they created in their international research class. InSight is an organization that has provided more than $100,000 to the school district to educate students about the Holocaust and human rights, and to fight bullying in schools. The exhibit is titled “The Path to Human Dignity” and is a series of educational panels about prejudice, discrimination, the war on women and genocide. The exhibit has traveled to schools throughout the county with the Palm Beach Central students teaching younger students the dangers of bullying and discrimination. Shown above are Maureen Holtzer, Edie Broida, Roberta Weiner. Aspen Nelson, Anita Naftaly, Dawson Cook and Barbara Horwitz.

