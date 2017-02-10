PBSO To Host Pet Event Feb. 25

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will host “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs” on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Micanopy Pavilion at Okeeheelee Park. The free event, a fun day of activities for families and pets, will feature pet adoptions, lure coursing, costume contests, food trucks, vendors, pet supplies, pet services and more. Attendees are welcome to bring leashed, well-behaved dogs with them.

Briefs