Plants Galore & More March 12

The Wellington Garden Club will present Plants Galore & More at the Wellington Amphitheater on Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featured will be plants for spring gardens, free seminars on orchid care, easy flower arrangements and proper tree-pruning techniques. Raffle items include a flowering tree, a planted window box, outdoor rugs, a kids gardening basket and a pallet of mulch. New and exciting this year are two events for children: a Home Depot Craft Workshop and a Growums kids gardening kit demo, both scheduled from 12 to 3 p.m. For more info., call Joan Kaplan at (561) 628-4752 or e-mail admiral29@aol.com.

Briefs