Polo Park Science Students Win Awards

Every year, students from all over Palm Beach County participate in the Palm Beach Regional Science & Engineering Fair.

The fair’s 60th annual awards ceremony took place Thursday, Jan. 12 at Santaluces High School. Several Polo Park Middle School students were recognized as winners. Nadia Anderson and Karinne Mitchell both received the Naval Science Award from the Office of Naval Research for producing and presenting a quality science or engineering project. Milan Jean-Louis took a second-place award in the category of behavioral and social sciences. Karinne Mitchell received a third-place award in the category of biomedical and health sciences, and Alex Shnider took a second-place award in the category of intelligent machines, robotics and systems software.

ABOVE: Palm Beach Regional Science & Engineering Fair participants Louis Au, Nadia Anderson, Karinne Mitchel, Kaylah Nelson, Lourdes Marchena, Milan Jean-Louis, science teacher Shaun Stabler, Alex Shnider, Brandon Levy and Lucas Blauvelt.

