PTA Walk-A-Thon Fun At New Horizons

New Horizons Elementary School held its annual PTA Walk-A-Thon on Friday, Jan. 27. Students collected pledges ahead of time and then came out to walk the perimeter of the school on walk-a-thon day. The weather held out, the students had a blast, and the funds that were raised will be used by the PTA to fund academic and extracurricular school initiatives. Shown above, enjoying the walk-a-thon, are fifth-graders Mariana Reyes, Elena Cleninden-Rivera, Christina Wang and Alexa Acosta.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools