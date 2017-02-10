Reception For Artist Andrew Hollimon Feb. 17

The Wellington Art Society, in conjunction with Whole Foods Market in Wellington, will host a reception in the Whole Foods Café Gallery for featured artist Andrew Hollimon on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Whole Foods Market will provide appetizers, wine and live music. In addition, there will be special door prizes. The Wellington Art Society requests a $5 per person donation to go toward its scholarship fund.

Hollimon’s paintings will be on exhibit through March. Also known as Ana’alu, Hollimon is a self-taught artist who grew up in the Midwest and refers to himself as a painter who develops pieces of art rather than an artist. Following high school, he served in the military before earning a master’s degree and working 38 years in human resources management. He also taught college-level business administration classes.

A recent transplant to Florida, Hollimon’s daily goal is to spend a few hours sketching and painting. He is a Realist, and his paintings are uniquely original. He uses oil, acrylic gesso and modeling paste on canvas. The brilliance of oil paint applied on heavy gessoed canvas facilitates quick drying and ease in blending colors. He creates with a methodology that embodies detail and unfiltered use of color with a mission to capture the audience and offer a visual reward to any viewer who looks closely at the painting. “My ultimate desire is for my work to make viewers smile,” said Hollimon, who is currently enjoying exploring tropical and wildlife themes, especially butterflies and the beauty of horses.

The Wellington Art Society is a nonprofit organization open to artists of all mediums and patrons of the arts. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

