ReCHIC Unique Boutique Sells Hats For Polo And Much More

By at February 3, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

When looking for that perfect hat, one that sets you out from the crowd, check out ReCHIC Unique Boutique in Lake Park.

With more than 600 hats to choose from, fitting occasions from churchgoing to attending polo matches or dressage exhibitions, and ranging in price from $20 to $500, finding the perfect hat isn’t hard at ReCHIC.

“We have the most unique shopping experience and selection anywhere in Palm Beach County,” owner Lisa Lambka said as the shop prepares to mark two years in business. “It’s like stepping into a friend’s closet and being able to pick out something no one else in the area has. And we don’t just have hats. Are you looking for a great one-of-a-kind outfit for brunch, a gala or for Valentine’s Day? Then let us help you out.”

ReCHIC Unique Boutique is a locally owned resale vintage boutique in Lake Park. Lambka and her staff will be celebrating its two-year anniversary on April 1.

In addition, ReCHIC has an online shop located at http://etsy.me/2iaQ8Cg.

For more information, call Lambka at (408) 637-8575.

ABOVE: ReCHIC Unique Boutique owner Lisa Lambka models a perfect polo hat.

