Red Carpet Fundraiser Feb. 10 For The Wellington Wolves

A fundraiser and silent auction for the Wellington Wolves travel basketball team will be held Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the home of Alan and Blanca Greenstein (14559 Draft Horse Lane, Wellington).

Don’t miss the silent and live auction with luxury vacation packages, spa experiences, golf foursomes, high-end gift baskets and more. The evening will feature celebrity guests, top-shelf cocktails and even the Ketel One Vodka girls pouring specialty drinks.

The Wellington Travel Basketball Association (WTBA) was formed as a nonprofit organization in 2002 with a mission to prepare student athletes for success in life through the game of basketball.

The WTBA offers participants means to improve their basketball skills, work ethic, teamwork skills and leadership capabilities through competitive tournaments, fundraising activities and community service. The participants develop important character traits that will help them become successful, responsible and contributing members of the community.

All event proceeds will go toward tutoring, scholarships, travel expenses, uniforms and equipment for the Wellington Travel Basketball Association. Tickets are $50 per person and available at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. Businesses interested in donating to the auction should contact the event organizer, Christina Ortado, at cortado@greenstein-law.com.

For additional information about the Wellington Wolves travel basketball team, visit http://wellingtonwolves.leagueapps.com or contact Chris Fratalia at chrisfratalia@wellingtonwolves.com.

Briefs