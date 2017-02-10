RPBHS Authorized As IB World School

Royal Palm Beach High School has achieved International Baccalaureate (IB) World School status, bringing international education to the western communities.

Principal Jesús Armas recently received notification officially authorizing RPBHS as an IB World School. This makes RPBHS the newest member of a growing global community of schools offering the IB in 147 countries.

Starting with the 2017-18 school year, RPBHS students will begin coursework in the diploma programme as the first RPBHS cohort to earn an International Baccalaureate diploma in May 2019.

“We are pleased that Royal Palm Beach High School can now provide the students of the western communities with an opportunity to earn an IB diploma without having long commutes,” Armas said. “I am so very proud of our entire school community for achieving this accomplishment.”

The Royal Palm Beach Village Council and its Educational Advisory Board supported the school’s efforts to obtain the distinction. Armas also expressed gratitude to School Board Member Marcia Andrews, Deputy Superintendent Dr. David Christiansen, Diploma Programme Coordinator Laurie Cotton, William T. Dwyer High School Assistant Principal Shannon Farrell, Choice and Career Options Director Dr. Peter Licata, Instructional Superintendent Dr. Geoff McKee, regional superintendents Dr. Frank Rodriguez and Dr. Ian Saltzman, Choice Programs Manager Sandra Wesson and Atlantic High School Assistant Principal David Youngman.

The school began the process of becoming an International Baccalaureate World School in 2015.

IB is an academically challenging and balanced program of education that prepares students for effective participation and post-secondary success in college and career in a rapidly globalizing world. The IB diploma is recognized internationally and leads to advanced standing in universities throughout the world.

