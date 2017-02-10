RPBHS Students Win Scholarships

Four Royal Palm Beach High School students won scholarships at the Alan Lebow Shakespeare Monologue Scholarship Competition held at the Kravis Center on Jan. 14. The scholarships were awarded as follows: Kathie Torres, top winner, $1,000; Ryan Gosling, top winner, $1,000; Claudia Torres, honorable mention $500; and Sidney Smith, distinguished participant, $250. Shown above are students Sidney Smith, Claudia Torres, Kathie Torres and Ryan Gosling.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools