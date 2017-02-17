RPBHS Teacher Derrick Gilbert Selected For Prestigious Fellowship

Derrick Gilbert, an intensive reading teacher, mentor and activist for change at Royal Palm Beach High School, has been selected for the Teachers for Equity (T4E) Fellowship for 2017.

Gilbert was selected for his “proactiveness” and distinguished track record of working to create a campus culture of equity for all students.

The fellowship will include Gilbert and an active community of educators from Florida, New York, Massachusetts and Tennessee, who will be exploring issues of institutional inequities and racism in education and their effect on student achievement.

Their goal is to develop equity-focused communities of practice, which will be available to provide education and guidance for other educators to identify and resolve institutional inequities which result in student achievement disparities.

ABOVE: Derrick Gilbert

