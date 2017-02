St. Michael Lutheran Church will hold a rummage sale on the church property (1925 Birkdale Drive, Wellington) on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gently used furnishings, children’s clothing, toys and more will be available for sale. For more info., call (561) 793-4999.

