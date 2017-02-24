Seagull Academy Will Host Sixth Annual Spaghetti Supper March 10

Seagull Academy will host its sixth annual Spaghetti Supper on Friday, March 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event, themed “Art and Science of Healthy Cooking,” will include not only a delicious dinner but also displays from the students’ own experience growing tomatoes, peppers, herbs and other products. Diners will be able to buy produce and plants during the event as well.

“The students have been learning about greenhouse growing and agriculture at Seagull Ranch, where we grow organic produce as well as herbs and flowers,” said Barbara Nurenberg, president and CEO of Seagull Services, which operates Seagull Academy and Seagull Ranch.

Dinner includes pasta, salad, rolls, beverage and dessert. Each guest will contribute the “art” of cooking when they create their own dessert with an array of toppings and treats provided by the Baking Club from the Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

The evening also includes an opportunity for family portraits, a DJ and a silent auction. It will be at Seagull Services’ headquarters (3879 Byron Drive, West Palm Beach). Tickets are $8 per person or $24 for a family of four. For tickets, call Elizabeth McDermott at (561) 842-5814, ext. 111.

