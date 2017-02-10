Sem Ridge Cheerleaders Win State Runner-Up

Over winter break, the Seminole Ridge High School varsity coed competition cheerleaders were at school preparing for competitions. At FHSAA regionals, they not only took first place, but also scored high enough to advance to state finals at the University of Florida’s O’Connell Center Jan. 27-28, where they earned the Class 2A state runner-up title.

This is the fifth year out of the last six that SRHS has advanced to the finals. The past two years, the team placed first in regional competition in the Class 2A Small Coed Division and scored high enough to advance directly into finals. Last year, the first year of having a coed team, SRHS placed first at regionals and third in the state.

“I cannot express enough how proud I am of this team,” Cheer coach Tammy Licavoli said. “They’ve come so far in learning a new style of cheerleading — coed — and in advancing their skills. They truly became a family, and it showed and shined in their performance at states. I have never seen them so excited, energetic and loud! This team has continued the legacy of great athletes from our cheer program. and I am honored to be their coach.”

FBLA Members Advance to States — The SRHS Future Business Leaders of America students, in District XX competition, have qualified to compete in the following categories at the state level this spring: first place: Natalie Hogwood (Organizational Leadership); second place: Gena Rai (Impromptu Speaking); third place: Caitlin Hetchler and Emma Thiery (Hospitality Management); third place: Julia Galvan (Public Speaking); fourth place: Jose Rosiles Jr. (Securities and Investments); and sixth place: Jonathan Almanzar (Cybersecurity).

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week, nominated by staff for their academic excellence, behavior and positive impact on campus, for the week of Feb. 6-10 are: Angel De Los Santos (grade 9), Lauren Kimball (grade 10), Morgan Shortridge (grade 11) and Allison McConnell (grade 12).

Club Begins Drive for Big Dog — The SRHS Spanish Club has begun a yearlong drive in support of Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Students can earn up to five community service hours by donating items for Big Dog. Donations can be brought to Room 4-201.

ABOVE: The Seminole Ridge varsity coed competition cheerleaders.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools