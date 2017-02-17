Sierra Ouimette’s Animals Place At Fair

Osceola Creek Middle School sixth-grader Sierra Ouimette, along with her goat Penny and pet rabbit Willow, had a great time at the South Florida Fair. So great, that Ouimette won second place in showmanship with Penny, and grand champion for showing Willow.

Sierra is very specific about her animals. She describes Penny as a Nigerian dwarf goat that is white with brown and black spots. Willow is a mini rex rabbit with castor coloration.

You might say that Sierra loves animals. After all, she has two rabbits, four goats and three dogs. Additionally, every day Sierra travels from West Palm Beach to attend the only middle school pre-veterinary program in Palm Beach County at Osceola Creek Middle School in The Acreage. She loves the program, which teaches students animal caretaking skills and provides hands-on experiences with animals in the pre-vet lab.

Sierra is quick to give credit for her fair success to her teacher, Theresa O’Rourke, who worked with her in class to prepare her for the show.

ABOVE: Sierra Ouimette with Penny, her Nigerian dwarf goat.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People