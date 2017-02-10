Sons Of Italy Dance Feb. 25

The Sons of Italy will host a Sweetheart Dance on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center with a deluxe Italian buffet along with beer, wine, soda, water, coffee and dessert. Music will be provided by the Sean DeVivo Quartet. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, or to order tickets, call Pat DeVivo at (561) 249-1298 or Sam Pittaro at (561) 412 -8684 by Feb. 18.

Briefs