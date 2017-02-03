SRHS Student Steel Soberon Participates In Power Showcase

Seminole Ridge High School junior Steel Soberon recently participated in the 10th annual Power Showcase, an opportunity for some of the best young baseball players to demonstrate their skills in front of college and professional scouts at Marlins Park. Power Showcase participants take part in Homeruns That Help, a program that raises money for a program of their choice. Soberon chose Seminole Ridge High School’s Dance Marathon to raise money for Shands Children’s Hospital. Each school has a miracle child, who is or was a patient at the hospital. SRHS’s miracle child is Zander Wyant. Soberon met his fundraising goal of $500. To donate to Dance Marathon through Soberon, visit http://events.dancemarathon.com/participant/240362.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools