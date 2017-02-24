SRHS Wrestler Jayla Coombs Earns Fourth In State
By Town-Crier Editor at February 24, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print
Seminole Ridge High School wrestler Jayla Coombs, competing Saturday, Feb. 11 at the girls state wrestling championships held in Kissimmee, took fourth place overall.
Coombs’ victory came in one of the toughest weight classes — one which included several returning state placers and two returning state champions.
“This was the first time Seminole Ridge had a wrestler compete in this event, and it was very exciting to be a part of,” explained Seminole Ridge wrestling coach Chad Chieffalo.
ABOVE: Coach Chad Chieffalo with wrestler Jayla Coombs.