St. David’s Rummage Sale

St. David’s-in-the-Pines Episcopal Church in Wellington will hold its annual rummage sale and bazaar Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon, with gently used clothing/shoes, household items, linens, small appliances, costume jewelry, books, music and more for sale, along with baked goods, fruit cups, chili with cornbread, hot dogs, soda, coffee and iced tea. The church is located at the corner of Forest Hill Blvd. and Wellington Trace. For more info., contact Nancy Schroeder at (561) 792-0244 or schroeder.nancy@gmail.com.

Briefs