Stallion Grading Event Feb. 21

By at February 17, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The first Anglo European Studbook Stallion Grading and Global Grand Prix of Florida will be held at the Global Dressage Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 10 a.m. and finishing around 4:30 p.m.

Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig, along with a representative of Global Horse Transport will present the trophy to the winner of the First Grand Prix of Florida at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the stadium. Prior to the trophy presentation, representatives from Reid Equine Clinic, Tackeria and Vizcaya Farms will present trophies to the winners of the Anglo European Studbook Stallion Grading. Two sponsors, Swarovski Optic and Laim-Cell, will be organizing a free special event during the show where spectators can test binoculars and win prizes from the companies.

During the event, top young stallions will be graded, and mares, geldings and stallions with different registries will be shown to the public. Vizcaya Farms thanks the event sponsors, including Salmana Enterprises, Aquasoft, Southern Lawn Equipment, Cavalor and Marshall & Sterling. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/aes4usa or www.vizcayafarms.com.

