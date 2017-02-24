Strong Season For Wellington Landings Social Studies Academic Games Teams

The Social Studies Academic Games teams at Wellington Landings Middle School completed their final competition of the season.

After a challenging four-week competition, the Elementary Team comprised of sixth graders Anden Toale, Aarav Bejjinki, Raghav Venkat, Isabella Anise, Kailyn Rodman, Lauren Farrell and Ashlyn Dellavecchia finished in fouth place. Ashlyn Dellavecchia finished in 10th place overall and qualified for the state tournament.

The Middle School Team comprised of seventh graders Holden Kapsos, Tagin Krauel and Gavin Grave de Peralta, and eighth graders Noah Villafane, Matthew McGann, Jeremy Levannier, Sawyer Kuvin, Tasawar Hannan and Abir Khan, finished in third place. First-time players Jeremy Levannier, Sawyer Kuvin and Abir Khan finished in 10th, 11th and 12th places respectively to qualify for the state tournament.

The competitors next head to the Florida State Tournament at Palm Springs Middle School on March 4.

ABOVE: Seventh and eighth grade Academic Games students.

