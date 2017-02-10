Students Impressed By Impressionism

Equestrian Trails Elementary School displayed a Teacher’s Discovery Traveling Exhibit featuring the fascinating paintings of French artist Claude Monet.

The students and staff enjoyed the giant reproductions during the weeks of Jan. 23 through Feb. 2.

The exhibit includes one of the famous paintings in the Waterlily Pond series and celebrates art, French language, culture and history. All students in grades K-5 learned about Monet during their art classes.

The exhibit was sponsored by the Equestrian Trails PTA and art teacher Jill Jenkins.

ABOVE: Students Justin Weir, London Bohn, Sam Tourlet, Lillian Simpson-Gay, Roman Stockhausen, Rosalina Avila, Enzo Gintonio, Nicole Lee and Annamaria Munoz learn about Monet.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools