Successful Beautification Day At Wellington El

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Wellington Elementary School held its second Beautification Day. It was a beautiful day out as students, their families, staff and community volunteers all joined together to make the day a success.

There were volunteers from Palm Beach Central and Wellington high schools. Breakfast was served in the cafeteria, followed by a brief PTO meeting conducted by PTO President Cassandra Truelove. There was a special visit from Wellington Councilwoman Tanya Siskind and her daughter Scarlett, who were amazed at the 20 lush acres that the school stands on.

Together, the volunteers weeded, mulched and cleaned outside areas and inside buildings. Wellington Elementary thanks all the volunteers who came out to lend a helping hand, as well as the Village of Wellington for its mulch donation.

ABOVE: Principal Dr. Maria Vaughan, Wellington Councilwoman Tanya Siskind and PTO President Cassandra Truelove.

