Take Your Child To Work Day At WES

By at February 17, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Wellington Elementary School participated in Take Your Child to Work Day. Many children of Wellington Elementary School’s staff accompanied their parent to work. The sons and daughters enjoyed assisting their parents while learning about the career their parents’ chose. It was a learning experience that the children won’t forget. Take Your Child to Work Day originated with the goal of developing creative and groundbreaking ways to engage the youth of America in the realization of their hopes and dreams. Shown above are Carlie Niedzwiedzki and her mother, pre-K physical/behavioral needs assistant Dawn Niedzwiedzki; speech pathologist/pre-K communication model Cheryl Payne and her daughter Taylor; and McKenna Tosner and her mother, VPK/inclusion teacher Cathy Eckstein, along with her other daughter, Caleigh Tosner.

