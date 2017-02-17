Taylor Netter Helps Keep Navy Healthy

A 2008 Royal Palm Beach High School graduate and West Palm Beach native is serving in the U.S. Navy at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Netter serves as an aviation administration man at the San Diego-based hospital. The hospital’s priority is to provide the safest, highest quality patient-centered medical care for veterans, service members and their families.

“I do a lot of administrative work, which is a great way to get involved in properly recording patient information,” Netter said. “I am also able to support a world-class medical staff at the hospital.”

The sailors who are part of Navy medicine are the most highly trained, educated and specialized force in history.

“Serving our nation’s warriors and their families is an honor, and our staff is dedicated to providing the existing best care possible,” said Capt. Joel Roos, Naval Medical Center San Diego commanding officer.

Netter said he feels honored to be able to serve at a hospital that is continually raising the bar in healthcare.

“It’s an honor to be a part of such a vital mission while providing world class healthcare and maintaining deployability readiness for active and limited duty sailors,” he said. “I like upholding the core values of honor, courage and commitment while serving in the Navy.”

ABOVE: Taylor Netter

