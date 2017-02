The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Western Palm Beach County held a team meeting and party Thursday, Feb. 9 at Royal Palm Beach High School. The Relay for Life will take place Saturday, March 11 from 3 to 11 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Coming up Saturday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the Bark For Life fundraiser at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Royal Palm Beach