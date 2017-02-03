Temple Beth Torah Welcomes New Cantor

Temple Beth Torah in Wellington held its annual gala, L’Chaim Around the World, on Saturday, Jan. 28. The gala, chaired by Todd and Debra Barron, welcomed new Cantor Jennifer Duretz Peled to the congregation. The event was made possible by a long list of sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor Provident Jewelry of Wellington. Many local businesses also donated items for the silent auction. For more information about the congregation, visit www.templebethtorah.net.

