The King’s Academy Honors Golf And Football Players

By at February 10, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The King’s Academy held a championship ring ceremony for its boys varsity golf team and boys varsity football team on Feb. 1. The event also recognized senior football players Alex Brown and Jared Kirkpatrick for signing to play in college on National Signing Day.

The boys golf team became national champions after winning the Antigua National High School Invitational in Arizona. Head coach Ross Cash was named Palm Beach Post Golf Coach of the Year. Senior Andrew Kozan is committed to Auburn University. He was the Palm Beach Post Golfer of the Year.

The boys varsity football team is the Southeastern Football Conference champion. They had two players, Alex Brown and William Bayonne, as part of the Palm Beach County All-Star Football Game. Jared Kirkpatrick will be a part of the Southeastern University Football team this fall.

ABOVE: The TKA boys varsity golf team with their rings.

