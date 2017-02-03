Tickets On Sale For ‘Althea’

Tickets are now on sale for “Althea,” an evening of enchantment as humans and horses discover the magical powers of healing through a breathtaking performance. Seating is limited for this captivating event set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Global Dressage Festival Stadium (13500 South Shore Blvd., Wellington). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

This theatrical experience features former Cavalia artists Sylvia Zerbini, S. Caleb Carinci Asch, Kansas Carradine and other mounted cast members. These performers have wowed fans across the country with their incredible feats with their beautiful horses. Equestrians and non-equestrians will marvel at the depth of the connection between the artists and their equine partners required for this performance.

Seating options include VIP tickets and tables with cocktails and dinner, or general admission seating for the performance. Highlights of the event’s live auction include a vintage Mercedes, a month of training with a Rio Olympic team member, a sunset yacht cruise and more.

“Althea” is a benefit for the Equestrian Aid Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises money to assist individuals from all riding disciplines, equine professions, backgrounds and ages who are coping with serious injury or illness. To purchase tickets, visit www.altheatickets.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs