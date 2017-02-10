TKA Hosts Visit From Author Travis Thrasher

The King’s Academy recently welcomed bestselling author Travis Thrasher to campus. Thrasher is the author of more than 30 works of fiction in a variety of genres. His latest work is the novelization for Do You Believe, the follow-up movie from the makers of the popular film God’s Not Dead.

In 2011, Travis co-authored Paper Angels with Jimmy Wayne and Letters From War with Mark Schultz. Since then, he has written several novelizations, including Home Run and The Remaining. He’s also done books with the Robertsons from Duck Dynasty and a nonfiction work called The Brainy Bunch.

Thrasher addressed 7th grade students in a writer’s workshop emphasizing the elements of the creative writing process and encouraging them to be persistent by setting objectives for future goals.

ABOVE: Travis Thrasher speaks to TKA Academy students.

