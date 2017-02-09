CLICK THE HEADLINE ABOVE (or the front cover above if it is visible) to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for February 10, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Espinoza, Valuntas File To Challenge RPB Incumbents… Huge Crowd At PBIEC To Enjoy The Great Charity Challenge… West Fest To Set Up Camp For Commons Park Fun Feb. 24-26… RPB Council Postpones Vote On New Traffic Calming Policy… Lox Groves Council To Discuss Culvert Replacement… RPB Council Learns About Senior Services Offered By County… Paulette Edwards Joins Wellington As Community Services Director… County Federal Requests Include Repay For Presidential Visits… Wellington Chamber Of Commerce To Host ColorFest 5K Feb. 19… Horse Waste A Key Topic At Equestrian Committee Meeting…

