Town-Crier Digital Issue For February 17, 2017

By at February 16, 2017 | 2:44 pm | Print

CLICK THE HEADLINE ABOVE (or the front cover above if it is visible) to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for February 17, 2017. LEAD STORIES: ITID Board Calls For Meeting To Discuss Incorporation Effort… New Campus To Open Feb. 28… DeMarois Takes On Goltzené For Seat On Lox Council… The Sunflowers Are In Bloom… But Not For Long!… LGWCD Seeks Another Joint Meeting With Town On Roads ASAP… Wellington Oks Plan For Restaurant At Wellington Green… LGWCD Brainstorming Ideas To Celebrate 100th Anniversary… Wellington Oks Resolution For Residents On Canvassing Board… District Planner Explains Early Science Program To RPB Ed Board… RPB Continues To Develop Plans To Improve Senior Services…

