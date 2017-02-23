CLICK THE HEADLINE ABOVE (or the front cover above if it is visible) to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for February 24, 2017. LEAD STORIES: RPB Council Approves Traffic Calming Policy… ITID To Decide On Manager’s Contract Extension Or RFP… Garden Club Plans Activities To Mark Garden Week… Mixed Reviews For Changes At Wellington’s Town Square Plaza… Events At RPBHS Celebrate Black History Month… Royal Palm Council Approves Cultural Center Site Modifications… Rainforest Bird Clinic Educates Visiting Homeschool Students… Rollatini Serving Up Delicious Italian Cuisine On SR 7 In RPB… ITID OKs Activation Of New Units For Northlake Commercial Land…

